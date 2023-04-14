Telangana: KCR unveils 125-feet-tall statue of Dr BR Ambedkar

Hyderabad: The 125-feet-tall statue of Dr BR Ambedkar was inaugurated by chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Friday, on the occasion of Ambedkar Jayanthi.

Dr BR Ambedkar’s grandson Prakash Ambedkar who is the chief guest at the program, met KCR at the Pragathi Bhavan, post which they both arrived at the venue.

The chief minister along with other dignitaries participated in a Buddhist prayer conducted by monks invited by the state. The soon-to-be-inaugurated statue was showered with flowers from a helicopter.

The statue which weighs about 465 tons is installed on a pedestal that is 50 feet tall and houses a museum and a gallery exhibiting important life events of Dr BR Ambedkar.

The chief minister, on the occasion of the 125th birth anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar on 14th April 2016, announced that the government of Telangana will install his 125 feet tall statue at NTR Gardens adjacent to the secretariat in the city.

The statue is located next to the new secretariat building that has been named after Dr BR Ambedkar by the Telangana government.