Hyderabad: 4 crest gates of twin reservoirs lifted to release water

Published: 27th July 2023 6:23 pm IST
Hyderabad: Osman sagar and Himayat sagar reservoirs reach full tank level
Osman Sagar (File Photo)

Hyderabad: As Incessant rains continued to pummel Hyderabad, the HMWS&SB authorities on Thursday, July 27, lifted four crest gates of Osman Sagar (Gandipet) and four gates of Himayat Sagar to release the water into the Musi river.

Two crest gates of Osman Sagar were lifted on July 26, after a red alert for incessant rainfalls was issued in Telangana.

The water level in Osman Sagar at 4.30 pm on July 27 was at 1787.4 feet (3.307 TMC). Its full tank capacity is 1790 feet (3.9 TMC). The reservoir was receiving an inflow of 2000 cusecs, and the flux water released being released was 852 cusecs.

In Himayat Sagar, which has a full tank capacity of 1763.50 feet (2.970 TMC), the water level was at 1761.50 (2.521 TMC). Water inflow was 2200 cusecs, and the flux of water was being released was 2750 cusecs.

