Hyderabad: 601 petitions submitted at Prajavani programme on July 2

Hyderabad: A total of 601 petitions were submitted during the Prajavani program at Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Praja Bhavan on Tuesday, July 2 in the city. The meeting is held in Hyderabad every week by the state government wherein the public can directly meet officials including the chief minister and submit their woes.

The applications on Tuesday in Hyderabad received covered a diverse array of issues across multiple governmental departments. The Telangana Revenue department received the applications – 142 – whereas Consumer Affairs, Food, and Civil Supplies recorded 87 plaints. Similarly, Municipal Administration and Urban Development had 53 complaints, while the Panchayat Raj and Rural Development had 52 woes to deal with.

Also Read Hyderabad: GHMC Prajavani on Monday cancelled in view of Bakrid

The Telangana state Home Department also received 47 complaints and another 200 were received by other departments during the Prajavani programme in Hyderabad.

During the Prajavani programme, Vice Chairman of the State Planning Board G. Chinna Reddy engaged with the public and Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy reassured the attendees who came to the meeting in Hyderabad that their concerns would be promptly reviewed and addressed.