Hyderabad: In view of Bakr-Eid festival on June 17, GHMC commissioner Amrapali Kata announced in a statement to media on Saturday that the weekly Prajavani grievance redressal programme at the GHMC office in Hyderabad has been cancelled.

The GHMC’s Prajavani was held after three months last Monday due to the election code which was in effect before that.