Hyderabad sees jump in sheep prices ahead of Bakrid due to rains

Hyderabad: Ahead of Eid ul Adha — popularly known as Bakrid, the festival of sacrifice — sheep prices in Hyderabad have risen by 20-25 percent compared to last year due to a supply shortage amid rains in the state.

Moreover, demand is also under pressure due to the rise in prices and the increasing trend of participation in bull sacrifice due to convenience.

Sheep fall sick due to rains in Hyderabad, districts

Speaking to Siasat.com, Abdul Mannan Khan, a sheep trader, mentioned that sheep usually fall sick during the rainy season, contributing to a decline in supply.

Giving details of sheep prices in Hyderabad that spiked due to rains, he stated that 10-12 kg meat sheep is currently being sold at Rs 25,000 per pair, whereas 15-20 kg meat sheep pairs are priced at Rs 28,000.

Meanwhile, there is also a demand of Qurbani services in Hyderabad. Though demand declined compared to the COVID year, it is slowly increasing year-on-year.

Business turnover for Bakrid in Hyderabad, other Telangana districts

The business turnover for Bakrid in Hyderabad and other Telangana districts runs into crores of rupees and attracts several locals to become traders of sacrificial animals. It is likely to go up this year due to rise in sheep prices in Hyderabad.

Cattle traders from Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, and Maharashtra bring their animals to sell at temporary markets set up every year in Hyderabad.

The biggest Bakrid markets are at Mehdipatnam and Jiyaguda. Other places where one can buy animals for Bakri Eid are Balapur, Falaknuma, Kalapather, Langer Houz, Chanchalguda, Khilwat, Mallepally, and Bowenpally.

Although sheep traders from various places come to sell animals at the temporary markets in the city, many local businesses and groups of youngsters also engage in seasonal business before Bakrid in the hope of making some money.