Hyderabad: Ahead of Bakrid, HC calls for curb on illegal animal slaughter

Hyderabad: With less than a week left for Bakrid, which will be celebrated in Hyderabad and other parts of the country on June 17, the Telangana High Court has called for measures to curb illegal animal slaughter.

The emphasis was made during the hearing of a petition filed by the Gau Gyan Foundation.

The petition has sought directives to ensure that laws related to animal transportation and slaughter are properly implemented.

Bakrid in Hyderabad, other Indian cities

As the crescent moon of Dhul-Hijjah was sighted in India on Friday, June 8 marked the first day of the Islamic month. Hyderabad and other Indian cities will celebrate Eid Al-Adha on June 17.

In the Telangana State Portal Calendar for 2024, June 17 has been listed under ‘General Holidays.’

Last year’s advisory by Islamic Center

Last year, the Islamic Centre of India in Lucknow issued an advisory asking Muslims not to share pictures of animal sacrifice on social media during Eid-ul-Azha, or Bakri Eid.

The advice was given out of respect for the religious sentiments of other communities.

The Islamic Centre has said that the community must ensure that only animals on which there is no legal restriction are sacrificed.