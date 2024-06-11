Ahead of bakrid, qurbani services resume in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Ahead of Eid Al Adha, also known as bakrid, qurbani services have resumed in Hyderabad, offering an alternative to the traditional practice of buying animals for the qurbani.

The popularity of this service is increasing year on year due to the convenience it offers.

Process of bakrid’s qurbani service in Hyderabad

The qurbani service includes the entire process from animal procurement to doorstep delivery of meat.

Speaking to Siasat.com, Irshad Ahmed, a resident of Attapur, Hyderabad, expressed his satisfaction with opting for Qurbani Service over the past few years.

Highlighting the advantages of the service, he said that it allows him to fully enjoy the festival without the hassle of searching for a butcher, who is typically in high demand during Bakrid in Hyderabad.

Moreover, from a hygienic standpoint, qurbani service is superior as it eliminates concerns about managing animal waste, added Ahmed.

Convenience emerges as a common rationale among individuals who choose qurbani service.

Additionally, the necessity for these services has increased due to the growing number of people residing in apartments, where finding suitable spaces for animal slaughtering is a challenge.

As the demand for Qurbani services continues to rise, numerous organizations and traders in Hyderabad have begun offering them ahead of Bakrid.

These providers offer comprehensive packages that cover all aspects, including animal purchase, slaughtering, and the subsequent delivery of meat to customers’ doorsteps. Customers are required to make a lump sum payment for the entire service.

Eid Al Adha in India

As the crescent moon of Dhul-Hijjah was sighted in India on Friday, June 8 marked the first day of the Islamic month. India, along with several other countries such as Pakistan, and Bangladesh, will celebrate Eid Al Adha on June 17.

In the Telangana State Portal Calendar for 2024, June 17 has been listed under ‘General Holidays’.