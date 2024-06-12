Heavy rainfall lashes Hyderabad; intense spells likely today

Yesterday, the highest rainfall, 48.8 mm, was recorded in Charminar.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 12th June 2024 8:58 am IST
rainfall in hyderabad
Representational photo

Hyderabad: Heavy rainfall lashed many areas in Hyderabad yesterday. Today, the city is likely to receive thundershowers with intense spells.

In view of the rainfall alert, the Directorate of Enforcement, Vigilance, and Disaster Management (EV&DM) of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has released helpline numbers.

Hyderabad residents have been advised to call the GHMC helpline numbers 040-21111111 or 9000113667 for assistance from the Disaster Response Force during the rainfall.

MS Education Academy

Highest rainfall recorded in these areas of Hyderabad

Though many areas of Hyderabad received downpours yesterday, some localities witnessed intense spells.

Yesterday, the highest rainfall, 48.8 mm, was recorded in Charminar.

The following areas saw intense rainfall yesterday:

AreaRainfall (in mm)
Charminar48.8
Musheerabad47.0
Amberpet46.0
Maredpally39.8
Himayatnagar31.5

    IMD issues yellow alert for Hyderabad

    The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Hyderabad as intense spells accompanied by gusty winds are expected today.

    Moreover, the weather department forecasted that Hyderabad will see rainfall until June 15.

    Due to the continuous rainfall in the city, the maximum temperature dipped to as low as 30.9 degrees Celsius, recorded in Bandlaguda.

    As the rainy season begins in the city, the temperature is expected to dip further in the coming days.

    Tags
    Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 12th June 2024 8:58 am IST

    Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

    Back to top button