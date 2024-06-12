Heavy rainfall lashes Hyderabad; intense spells likely today

Hyderabad: Heavy rainfall lashed many areas in Hyderabad yesterday. Today, the city is likely to receive thundershowers with intense spells.

In view of the rainfall alert, the Directorate of Enforcement, Vigilance, and Disaster Management (EV&DM) of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has released helpline numbers.

Hyderabad residents have been advised to call the GHMC helpline numbers 040-21111111 or 9000113667 for assistance from the Disaster Response Force during the rainfall.

Highest rainfall recorded in these areas of Hyderabad

Though many areas of Hyderabad received downpours yesterday, some localities witnessed intense spells.

Yesterday, the highest rainfall, 48.8 mm, was recorded in Charminar.

The following areas saw intense rainfall yesterday:

Area Rainfall (in mm) Charminar 48.8 Musheerabad 47.0 Amberpet 46.0 Maredpally 39.8 Himayatnagar 31.5

IMD issues yellow alert for Hyderabad

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Hyderabad as intense spells accompanied by gusty winds are expected today.

Moreover, the weather department forecasted that Hyderabad will see rainfall until June 15.

Due to the continuous rainfall in the city, the maximum temperature dipped to as low as 30.9 degrees Celsius, recorded in Bandlaguda.

As the rainy season begins in the city, the temperature is expected to dip further in the coming days.