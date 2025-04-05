Video: Engineering student collapses while playing cricket in Hyderabad

The student was playing the game actively when he collapsed due to a suspected heart attack.

Posted by Syeda Faiza Kirmani  |   Updated: 5th April 2025 10:50 am IST

Hyderabad: A tragic event unfolded at CMR College on the outskirts of the city when a third-year B Tech student collapsed and reportedly died of a heart attack while playing cricket as part of an inter-college tournament.

The victim, who hailed from the Khammam district, was taking part in the match when he unexpectedly collapsed unconscious on the ground. Concered over the sudden collapse, suspecting a heart attack, his friends and college management rushed him to a local hospital in Hyderabad. The doctors, however, pronounced him dead on arrival.

The student was playing the game actively when he collapsed. Over this, the police have registered a case and are waiting for a postmortem report to ascertain the cause of death.

This accident contributes to the increasing number of sudden cardiac arrests in young people across the nation.

