Raja Singh’s WhatsApp posts against Telangana BJP leadership spark row

Hyderabad: Goshamahal BJP MLA T Raja Singh has ignited a political storm within his party by criticizing the leadership’s candidate selection process for the MLC polls.

The controversy erupted after Singh shared a copy of the BJP high command’s letter announcing N Gautam Rao as the MLC candidate for local bodies, accompanied by scathing remarks on WhatsApp.

His posts, which went viral on Friday, April 4, have exposed simmering tensions between grassroots workers and the party’s central leadership in Telangana.

Singh accused the BJP leadership of favoring “sycophants” and sidelining dedicated workers.

“How many more years of this ‘your person, my person’ drama? They’re giving big posts and tickets to those who clean tables in offices,” he wrote.

The MLA questioned the party’s narrow focus on a single parliamentary constituency, asking, “Don’t you see leaders or workers from other constituencies? You’re offering posts only to bootlickers.”

His remarks reflect growing discontent over ticket distribution for upcoming local body elections.

The Goshamahal MLA linked the MLC ticket decision to an alleged plot to undermine his influence.

On Sri Rama Navami Shobha Yatra

He claimed the party’s promotion of a competing Sri Rama Navami Shobha Yatra from Amberpet aims to reduce participation in his annual event, which he organizes to advocate for Hindu unity and “Ram Rajya.” Singh asserted, “However many obstacles they create, Ram devotees will double their enthusiasm to ensure our Yatra’s success.”

He also dismissed legal pressures, stating, “I’m not afraid of countless cases filed against me.”

The public airing of grievances highlights deepening factionalism within the Telangana BJP.

While Singh’s Shobha Yatra has been a flagship event for the party’s Hindu outreach, his criticism of the leadership’s decisions signals a rift over strategic priorities.

Political analysts suggest this could impact the BJP’s cohesion ahead of critical local elections. The party has yet to officially respond to the allegations, leaving room for further speculation about internal discord.