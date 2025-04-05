Congress, BRS support AIMIM in Hyderabad MLC polls: Bandi Sanjay

He alleged that the two parties deliberately refrained from fielding their candidates, paving the way for AIMIM's success.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 5th April 2025 8:08 am IST
No one can stop Waqf Amendment Bill, says Bandi Sanjay
Union minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar (File photo)

Hyderabad: Union Minister Bandi Sanjay has accused the Congress and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) of indirectly supporting the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) in the Hyderabad local authorities’ MLC elections.

Hyderabad Institute of Excellence

He alleged that the two parties deliberately refrained from fielding their candidates, paving the way for AIMIM’s success.

Sanjay criticized the Congress and BRS for their increasing collaboration with AIMIM, citing recent instances of alignment.

MS Creative School
Also Read
AIMIM picks Mirza Riyaz Ul Hassan Effendi as Hyderabad MLC candidate

“Earlier, they united over delimitation. Yesterday, they voted against the Centre on the Waqf Board Bill. Today, they have stepped back from contesting the GHMC local authorities’ MLC elections to support AIMIM’s candidate. Congress and BRS are ready to hand over Hyderabad to AIMIM,” he stated.

The BJP has fielded its candidate, N Gautham Rao, while AIMIM nominated Mirza Riyaz ul Hassan Effendi.

The polling is scheduled for April 23, with counting on April 25

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 5th April 2025 8:08 am IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button