Congress, BRS support AIMIM in Hyderabad MLC polls: Bandi Sanjay

Hyderabad: Union Minister Bandi Sanjay has accused the Congress and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) of indirectly supporting the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) in the Hyderabad local authorities’ MLC elections.

He alleged that the two parties deliberately refrained from fielding their candidates, paving the way for AIMIM’s success.

Sanjay criticized the Congress and BRS for their increasing collaboration with AIMIM, citing recent instances of alignment.

“Earlier, they united over delimitation. Yesterday, they voted against the Centre on the Waqf Board Bill. Today, they have stepped back from contesting the GHMC local authorities’ MLC elections to support AIMIM’s candidate. Congress and BRS are ready to hand over Hyderabad to AIMIM,” he stated.

The BJP has fielded its candidate, N Gautham Rao, while AIMIM nominated Mirza Riyaz ul Hassan Effendi.

The polling is scheduled for April 23, with counting on April 25