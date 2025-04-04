AIMIM picks Mirza Riyaz Ul Hassan Effendi as Hyderabad MLC candidate

Effendi has been serving as a Member of the Telangana Legislative Council since 2019 under the MLAs quota.

Hyderabad: The All India Majlis-e-Ittehad ul Muslimeen (AIMIM) on Friday, April 4, picked Mirza Riyaz Ul Hassan Effendi as its MLC candidate for the Telangana Legislative Council elections.

Effendi has been serving as a Member of the Legislative Council (MLC) since 2019 under the MLAs quota.

His political career began in 2009 when he was elected as a corporator of Noor Khan Bazaar Division in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC). Later, he served as a corporator from Dabeerpura (Ward No: 30) before becoming an MLC.

Hyderabad local authorities’ MLC election to be held on April 23

Telangana legislative council elections are scheduled to be held on April 23; the counting of votes will be held on April 25.

