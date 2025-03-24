Hyderabad local authorities’ MLC election to be held on April 23

The counting of votes will be held on April 25.

Hyderabad: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced on Monday, March 24, that the Hyderabad local authorities’ MLC biennial election will be held on April 23, 2025, in view of the term of the sitting MLC MS Prabhakar Rao ending on May 1, 2025.

The notification for the poll will be issued on March 28, and the nominations will be accepted till April 4. The nominations will be scrutinised on April 7, and the last date for withdrawing the nominations is April 9.

