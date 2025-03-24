Halt Kancha Gachibowli land auction: UoH JAC to Rahul Gandhi

Hyderabad: University of Hyderabad (UOH) Joint Action Committee (JAC) on Sunday, March 23, wrote an open letter to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, demanding an immediate halt of the 400-acre Kancha Gachibowli land’s auction

The JAC, comprising the UoH students union, teachers association, non-teaching association and workers union, wanted a resolution to be passed to safeguard the university land. It also demanded that the state government must mutate the original 2,300 acres of land in the name of UoH.

The JAC appraised Gandhi regarding the Telangana government’s plan to auction the 400-acre land which is part of the UoH, to generate revenue.

The JAC stressed that this move will impact biodiversity.

To provide context, the committee stated that when the Telangana movement was at its peak, former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi visited Hyderabad multiple times, engaging in prolonged negotiations with Andhra Pradesh leaders, which culminated in a six-point formula proposal.

One of the major points of the formula was UoH’s establishment to provide education for the backward Telangana region, it said, adding UoH JAC that the state government allocated 2,300 acres of land in favour of the university at Kancha Gachibowli.

“This historical context underscores the significance of the university’s establishment. The current decision by the Telangana State government to auction 400 acres of land is a blatant disregard for historical events and betrayal of Indira Gandhi’s intentions,” it added.

On March 13, a large group of students protested the congressional government’s auction of the 400-acre land. The protestors raised slogans, accusing the government of misgovernance and land theft.

On March 3, the Telangana government announced plans to auction the land, which reportedly belongs to the university. The Telangana Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TGIIC) has been tasked with designing a master layout for the land.

Aside from the students at the university, people across the city have raised concerns over the selling of the lush green land that contributes to lower temperatures, especially during summers in the area.

Activists have raised their voices and are protesting against the auction of land by the state government. Residents of nearby areas have also put up petitions against it.