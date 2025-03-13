University of Hyderabad students protest auction of 400 acre Gachibowli land

Hyderabad: University of Hyderabad (UoH) students on Thursday, March 13, protested against the Telangana government’s plan to auction 400 acres of land in Gachibowli.

The protestors raised slogans, accusing the government of misgovernance and land theft.

On March 3, the Telangana government announced plans to auction the land, which reportedly belongs to the university. The Telangana Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TGIIC) has been tasked with designing a master layout for the land.

Aside from the students at the university, people across the city have raised concerns over the selling of the lush green land that contributes to lower temperatures, especially during summers in the area.

Activists have raised their voices and are protesting against the auction of land by the state government. Residents of nearby areas have also put up petitions against it.

Bidding process underway

The bidding process for selecting consultants to plan and auction the plots has already begun. It will be the first major land auction under the Congress-led government since it assumed office in December 2023. It will generate an estimated revenue of over Rs 20,000 crore.

As per bid document, TGIIC aims to develop a world-class sustainable master plan for the 400-acre site located at Survey No 25(P) of Kancha Gachibowli village in Serilingampally Mandal, Rangareddy district.

Also Read Telangana government to auction 400 acres of land in Gachibowli

The land is strategically located in one of the fastest-growing IT and residential hubs in Hyderabad.

Telangana HC allows govt to auction the land

This is a long-standing issue, a petition was filed in the Telangana High Court challenging the auction of the land.

According to a DC report, at the time of its establishment in 1974, the University of Hyderabad was given 2,300 acres by the Andhra Pradesh government for academic and research purposes. However, in the early 2000s, 400 acres were reallocated to IMG Academies Bharata for a sports academy at a heavily undervalued price at Rs 50,000 per acre exceeding Rs 300 crore. When IMG failed to fulfil its obligations, the Andhra Pradesh government reclaimed the land.

The Telangana High Court recently allowed the government to auction the land. Critics argue that this ruling disregards the land’s original purpose and the environmental consequences of its commercialisation.