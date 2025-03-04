Telangana government to auction 400 acres of land in Gachibowli

Hyderabad: The Telangana government is preparing to auction 400 acres of prime land in Gachibowli to generate funds for various development programs.

The Telangana Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TGIIC) has been assigned the task of designing a master layout for the land.

Bidding process began

The bidding process for selecting consultants to plan and auction the plots has already begun.

It will be the first major land auction under the Congress-led government since it assumed office in December 2023. It will generate an estimated revenue of over Rs 20,000 crore.

Location of land in Gachibowli to be auctioned

According to the bid document, TGIIC aims to develop a world-class sustainable master plan for the 400-acre site located at Survey No. 25(P) of Kancha Gachibowli village in Serilingampally Mandal, Rangareddy district.

Also Read Demand for morning schools rises in Hyderabad as IMD forecasts heatwaves

The land is strategically located in one of the fastest-growing IT and residential hubs in Hyderabad.

With Hyderabad’s real estate market booming and demand for commercial and residential spaces soaring, the land auction in Gachibowli is expected to attract major investors, developers, and multinational corporations looking to establish a presence in the city’s thriving business district.