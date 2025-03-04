Demand for morning schools rises in Hyderabad as IMD forecasts heatwaves

Hyderabad: As the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts heatwaves, parents of students are urging the School Education Department to introduce morning school timings in Hyderabad.

The demand comes after IMD forecasted a rise in the number of heatwaves in March.

Temperatures in city

According to IMD Hyderabad forecasts, maximum temperatures in the state are expected to hover between 36 and 40 degrees Celisus.

Yesterday, the highest maximum temperature in the city, which was recorded in Asifnagar, was 37 degrees Celsius.

Across Telangana, the highest maximum temperature was recorded in Jogulamba Gadwal at 39.7 degrees Celisus.

After IMD forecasts for Hyderabad, demand for morning schools intensifies

Concerned parents are urging authorities to implement revised school timings.

Speaking to Siasat.com, a parent of a Class I student studying in a school in Rajendra Nagar said that in view of the rising temperatures, it would be better to start school earlier so that children can return home before the heat peaks during the day.

Many parents believe that the shift to morning schools would not only protect students from heat-related illnesses but also ensure a more comfortable learning environment during the peak summer months in Hyderabad.