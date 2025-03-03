Hyderabad: Union civil aviation minister K Ram Mohan Naidu has indicated that Begumpet Airport may be made operational for commercial flights.

He also said that the centre is planning to start an amphibious seaplane service between Hyderabad and Srisailam.

Mamnoor airport

Meanwhile, the minister also announced that the Airports Authority of India (AAI) is ready with a plan for the terminal and runway at Mamnoor airport.

Once operational, Mamnoor airport will become the second functional airport in Telangana.

Currently, it is non-operational, having remained in service until 1981.

This airport, the largest pre-independence era facility in the region, was built in 1930 and commissioned by the last Nizam, Mir Osman Ali Khan.

He further said that after AAI gets technical and weather reports, the centre will set up an airport at Kothagudem.

Commercial flights at Begumpet Airport ceased in 2008

The airport which is located in Begumpet, caters to general and military aviation. It is home to the Begumpet Air Force Station of the Indian Air Force.

Built in the 1930s, it served as a commercial airport for many decades. However, after the inauguration of Rajiv Gandhi International Airport on March 23, 2008 in Shamshabad, Begumpet Airport ceased all commercial operations.

Currently, it is used for flight training. Apart from this, businessmen, politicians, and others use the airport to fly on their private aircraft.

Now, the minister has hinted at starting commercial flights at Begumpet Airport.