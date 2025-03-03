Indian students in dilemma over Canada’s study visa rules

Thousands of Indian students have been left in distress due to the recent changes in Canada’s study visa policies.

Those who are planning to study in Canada are struggling due to the end of the Student Direct Stream (SDS) program and a cap on international student permits.

Canada’s visa restrictions create uncertainty for Indian students

Study abroad consultants across India are witnessing a surge in inquiries as students and their families. They are seeking guidance on the way forward.

The enforcement of stricter visa regulations has led to increased scrutiny of applications and tighter departure rules.

These changes have also caused significant anxiety among the estimated 423000 Indian students in Canada.

Financial barriers for Fall 2025 applicants

Students who are planning to study in Canada from Fall 2025 are facing another issue of the new financial requirements.

Recently, the Canadian government mandates a Guaranteed Investment Certificate (GIC) of C$20635. It is a significant financial burden for middle-class Indian families.

Financial institutions are becoming increasingly hesitant to approve student loans for Canada-bound applicants.

Due to the uncertainty, many students are now exploring alternative destinations for higher education such as the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Education consultants advise prospective students to research multiple options, assess financial feasibility, and stay updated on evolving visa policies before making a decision.

As Canada tightens its immigration and study permit regulations, Indian students must navigate these challenges carefully.