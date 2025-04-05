Indian man turns overnight crorepati winning Rs 34 cr in Big Ticket

A 45-year-old Indian technician based in Oman became an overnight crorepati after winning 15 million Dirham (Rs 34.88 crore) in the latest Big Ticket raffle draw held in Abu Dhabi.

Rajesh Mullankil Vellilapullithodi, originally from Kerala, secured the grand prize after purchasing ticket 375678 for Draw number 273 online on March 30.

Having lived in Oman for the past 33 years, Rajesh regularly entered the monthly draw along with a group of friends. This time, luck was finally on his side.

“I can’t even put my emotions into words—I was so happy and so shocked when I got the call. Just five minutes before, my friend told me to check, but I never imagined I would actually win,” he shared.

Still coming to terms with the life-changing win, Rajesh revealed that he hasn’t made any firm plans yet, as he intends to share the prize money with his group.

Upcoming Big Ticket promotions and cash prizes

In addition to Rajesh’s monumental win, Big Ticket has announced the Big Win Contest, where four lucky ticket holders will get a chance to attend the live draw event on May 3. These participants are guaranteed cash prizes ranging from Dh 20,000 to Dh 150,000.

The final list of participants will be published on the Big Ticket website on May 1. To be eligible, customers must purchase two or more cash tickets in a single transaction between 1 and April 24.

Luxury cars up for grabs

Big Ticket is also offering luxury cars as part of its upcoming promotions:

Range Rover Velar to be awarded on May 3

to be awarded on May 3 BMW M440i up for grabs on June 3

These exciting prizes continue to make Big Ticket one of the most anticipated monthly raffles in the region.

Tickets are available online at the official Big Ticket website or in person at Zayed International Airport and Al Ain Airport.