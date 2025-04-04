2 Dramas to Indian film: Hania Aamir’s upcoming projects of 2025

Islamabad: Hania Aamir is currently one of the most celebrated stars in the Pakistani entertainment industry. After her stellar performance as Sharjeena in Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum alongside Fahad Mustafa, she has gained immense popularity, not just in Pakistan but also among Indian audiences.

Fans are eagerly waiting to see what’s next for the actress, and it looks like she is all set to take over screens with multiple high-profile projects.

Hania Aamir’s Upcoming Dramas, Films

1. Pakistan’s First Netflix Original Series

Hania Aamir will be making history as part of Pakistan’s first-ever Netflix Original, Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo. The show features a stellar cast from Pakistan’s entertainment industry and is expected to be a game-changer for the country’s digital content.

2. Hania Aamir’s Indian Debut in a Punjabi Film

Hania is also set to make her Indian film debut with Punjabi film SardaarJi 3, sharing the screen with Punjabi superstars Diljit Dosanjh and Neeru Bajwa. Fans are excited to see her charm and talent in this much-anticipated movie.

3. Pakistani Drama with Bilal Abbas Khan

Hania will also be starring opposite Bilal Abbas Khan in an upcoming Pakistani drama for ARY Digital. Directed by Musaddiq Malek, the drama is already creating buzz, especially after his recent hit Noor Jahan. The storyline is still under wraps, but the on-screen chemistry between Hania and Bilal is highly anticipated.

4. Hania Aamir, Fawad Khan join hands

There are also talks that Hania Aamir and Fawad Khan have joined forces for a big-budget Pakistani project. A picture of the duo has already gone viral, sparking curiosity among fans.

With such an exciting lineup, Hania Aamir is set to dominate the entertainment world like never before! Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more updates.