List of Pakistani stars who will be seen in Indian projects soon

Mumbai: Fans have always been excited about India-Pakistan collaborations, whether in films or music videos. Joint projects between the two nations have resulted in some iconic projects, and now, with the ban lifted, the entertainment world is once again buzzing with new cross-border ventures.

Several Pakistani stars have already announced their upcoming Indian projects, some making their long-awaited return, while others are stepping into our industry for the first time. Here’s a look at the four big names creating a stir.

1. Mawra Hocane

After winning hearts in Sanam Teri Kasam, Mawra Hocane is now set to make her music video debut with Akhil Sachdeva’s song “Tu Chaand Hai”. The romantic melody, releasing on April 4, marks Mawra’s first collaboration with Akhil. Sharing her excitement, she said, “I couldn’t have asked for a better song for my debut. ‘Tu Chaand Hai’ is pure magic.”

2. Fawad Khan

The ultimate heartthrob Fawad Khan made headlines on April 1 with the announcement of his Bollywood comeback in Abir Gulaal, alongside Vaani Kapoor. His appearance in the promo took fans by storm, marking his much-anticipated return to Indian cinema.

3. Hania Aamir

Buzz has it that Hania Aamir is gearing up for her Indian debut with none other than Diljit Dosanjh in Sardaar Ji 3. While there’s no official confirmation yet, their social media activity has only fueled speculation. Fans are already thrilled about the possibility of seeing her on the big screen in a Punjabi film.

4. Ayeza Khan

Popular actress Ayeza Khan, known for Chupke Chupke and Mein, recently hinted at her Bollywood debut through a cryptic Instagram story featuring India and Pakistan flag emojis with a handshake symbol. She also shared a flight picture, sparking curiosity about her upcoming project. However, details remain tightly under wraps.

With these major names stepping into Indian entertainment, more cross-border collaborations are expected in the coming months. Which Indian and Pakistani actors do you wish to see together on screen? Comment below!