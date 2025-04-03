Pakistani actress Mawra Hocane returns to Indian film industry

Mumbai: Pakistani actress Mawra Hocane, known for her performance in the film ‘Sanam Teri Kasam,’ is all set to make her music video debut with Akhil Sachdeva’s song “Tu Chaand Hai.”

The soulful melody sung by Akhil is set to release on April 4 under Novice Records. The romantic track marks Mawra’s first collaboration with Akhil. Speaking about the track, the actress shared that she couldn’t have asked for a better song for her debut.

In a statement, Mawra Hocane shared, “Music videos have always fascinated me, and I couldn’t have asked for a better song coming my way. ‘Tu Chaand Hai’ is pure magic, and working with the team has been an incredible experience. I can’t wait for my fans to see this beautiful journey unfold.”

Akhil added, “Tu Chaand Hai is one of the most special songs I’ve worked on, and having Mawra bring it to life on screen adds a whole new depth to the emotions. Her presence makes this song even more magical.”

On April 2, the makers shared the official poster featuring Mawra and Akhil on social media. For the caption, they wrote, “Tu Chaand Hai – a special one from us to you so excited to share this beautiful melody with you all, sung by the most talented Akhil Sachdeva. I can’t wait for you to hear it Releasing 4th April, exclusively on @novicerecordsofficial Stay tuned.”

In the first-look poster, the actress, clad in a black dress, is seen striking a pose next to Akhil, who smiles while looking at Hocane.

Meanwhile, Mawra Hocane, primarily recognized for her work in Urdu television, began her acting career in 2011 with the series “Khichari Salsa.” In 2016, she made her Bollywood debut with the romantic tragedy “Sanam Teri Kasam” alongside Harshvardhan Rane. In 2018, Mawra marked her Pakistani film debut in the comedy-drama “Jawani Phir Nahi Ani 2.”