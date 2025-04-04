Food raids in Gachibowli: Expired items, open dustbins flagged

Hyderabad: Two food establishments, Compass India Food Services and Eatgood Technologies (Hunger Box), in Gachibowli, were found flouting safety rules in a raid by the food safety department on Thursday, April 3.

At Compass India Food Services Pvt Ltd, the FSSAI license was well visible, and pest control, water and food analysis records, FoSTaC training, and medical records of food handlers were in place. The team also observed that equipment calibration was regularly carried out and that Total Polar Materials (TPM) levels in reused oil were checked. Nevertheless, a hygiene slip was observed where dustbins were kept open.

At Eatgood Technologies Pvt Ltd (Hunger Box), the staff observed that the outlet had its FSSAI license, pest control records, water analysis reports, and medical certificates of food handlers.

But during the food safety raid at this Gachibowli establishment, 250 gm of expired Biryani Masala and 2 kg of Jaggery were discovered and immediately discarded.

Also, unlabeled food items in the fridge were observed, and the insufficient space between the wall and storage was identified as a hygiene issue.

The task force highlighted the need for strict compliance with food safety standards and called on establishments to fill in hygiene loopholes to guarantee customer safety. In the following weeks, additional checks are anticipated.