Spotted deer attacked by stray dogs on University of Hyderabad campus

Hyderabad: As a fallout of deforestation in Kancha Gachibowli, a spotted deer which had moved towards the hostel of the University of Hyderabad (UoH) to seek shelter was attacked by stray dogs on Friday morning, April 4.

The university students, along with security officials, immediately shifted the deer to the veterinary hospital for treatment, where the deer’s condition was known to be improving.

A deer being attacked by stray dogs is not an isolated incident. As per reports, 30-40 deer get killed in similar attacks every year. However, it is pertinent to note that with acres of Kancha Gachibowli land being cleared of trees, these animals are likely to become easier prey for stray dogs.

Also Read Police restrict movement at Kancha Gachibowli land amid protests

A university alumnus, Dr Mohd Abbas, recalled an evening in 2016 when he had just joined the university. As he was drinking water from the filter, a deer, fleeing from a pack of wild dogs on campus, leaped over the wall and landed right in his arms. He rescued the deer and sent it for treatment.