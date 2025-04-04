Police restrict movement at Kancha Gachibowli land amid protests

Hyderabad: Amid massive protests against the deforestation at the Kancha Gachibowli land, the city police have imposed movement restrictions effective from today, Friday, April 4.

As per the directive, individuals who do not have legitimate work in the restricted area are prohibited from entering. The restrictions apply to the 400-acre land parcel under dispute in the Telangana High Court and Supreme Court of India.

The police order aims to “prevent any potential threat to human life and safety, disturbances to public tranquility, or incidents of rioting and obstruction of duty.”

The Cyberabad DCP has invoked Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNSS) to enforce these measures at the Kancha Gachibowli land. Authorities have warned that violations of the order will result in legal action, urging the people to cooperate to maintain peace and security in the region.