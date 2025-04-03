Kancha Gachibowli land row: Telangana govt forms committee for resolution

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has announced the constitution of a ministerial committee to resolve the long-pending Kancha Gachibowli land dispute.
The Telangana chief minister announced the decision of the state on X amid cases against the deforestation of the 400-acre land in the Telangana High Court and the Supreme Court.
The committee, consisting of deputy chief minister Bhatti Vikramarka, minister for IT and industries Sridhar Babu, and minister for transport Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, will meet with stakeholders to arrive at a solution and a way forward.
The committee will meet the Hyderabad Central University’s executive committee, Joint Action Committee (JAC) and civil society organizations, student delegations, and other stakeholders who are concerned with the issue.
The Telangana government is looking for a resolution of the land ownership dispute and a clear path forward.
History of the Problem
The Kancha Gachibowli land dispute has long been a contentious issue with competing claims over the ownership of the land and its proper allotment. Various protests have occurred, with students and civil society groups calling for answers and action on the part of the authorities.
The entry of the University of Hyderabad (UoH) into the situation adds an extra layer of complexity.
With increasing pressure from students, activists, and political parties, the Telangana government has initiated this move in an attempt to arrive at a balanced solution through consultation and dialogue.
Timeline of Kancha Gachibowli land dispute
- January 13, 2004 – Land Allotment
- The Andhra Pradesh (AP) government allotted 400 acres in Survey No. 25, Kancha Gachibowli to IMG Academies Bharata Pvt Ltd for developing sports facilities.
- November 21, 2006 – Govt Cancels Allotment
- As the project did not materialize, the AP government revoked the land allotment.
- IMG Academies challenged this decision in the AP High Court.
- March 7, 2024 – High Court Favors Govt
- The Telangana government pursued the legal battle, and the High Court ruled in its favor, confirming government ownership.
- May 3, 2024 – Supreme Court Dismisses IMG’s Appeal
- IMG filed a Special Leave Petition (SLP) in the Supreme Court, but it was dismissed, solidifying government control over the land.
- July 1, 2024 – Land Handed Over to TGIIC
- Following the legal victory, the Telangana government officially transferred the land to TGIIC for an IT and mixed-use project after a proper panchanama.