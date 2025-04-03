Kancha Gachibowli land row: Telangana govt forms committee for resolution

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has announced the constitution of a ministerial committee to resolve the long-pending Kancha Gachibowli land dispute.

The Telangana chief minister announced the decision of the state on X amid cases against the deforestation of the 400-acre land in the Telangana High Court and the Supreme Court.

The committee, consisting of deputy chief minister Bhatti Vikramarka, minister for IT and industries Sridhar Babu, and minister for transport Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, will meet with stakeholders to arrive at a solution and a way forward.

The committee will meet the Hyderabad Central University’s executive committee, Joint Action Committee (JAC) and civil society organizations, student delegations, and other stakeholders who are concerned with the issue.



The Telangana government is looking for a resolution of the land ownership dispute and a clear path forward.

History of the Problem

The Kancha Gachibowli land dispute has long been a contentious issue with competing claims over the ownership of the land and its proper allotment. Various protests have occurred, with students and civil society groups calling for answers and action on the part of the authorities.

The entry of the University of Hyderabad (UoH) into the situation adds an extra layer of complexity.

With increasing pressure from students, activists, and political parties, the Telangana government has initiated this move in an attempt to arrive at a balanced solution through consultation and dialogue.

Timeline of Kancha Gachibowli land dispute