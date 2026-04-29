Hyderabad: 627 cases booked in crackdown on tinted glass, black films

Hyderabad: A special enforcement drive by the Malkajgiri Traffic Police against vehicles using tinted glass and black films led to the booking of 627 cases and the collection of Rs 4.38 lakh in fines on April 28, 2026.

The drive, conducted across Traffic Zone-1 in Malkajgiri, targeted violations of Supreme Court guidelines and provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act that prohibit the use of unauthorised tinted glass and black films on vehicles.

The operation was carried out under the supervision of IPS officer K. Rahul Reddy, DCP Traffic-I, Malkajgiri, and monitored by ACPs of Trimulgherry and Malkajgiri divisions. Traffic personnel across the jurisdiction participated in the enforcement activity, during which illegal black films were removed on the spot, a press release said.

Trimulgherry accounted for the highest number of cases

According to police data, the Trimulgherry Traffic Division accounted for the highest number of cases at 400, followed by the Malkajgiri Traffic Division with 227 cases. Among police stations, Begumpet Traffic Police Station recorded the highest number of violations at 169 cases, followed by Trimulgherry (143), Gopalapuram (118), Alwal (88), and Malkajgiri (67).

Also Read Driver arrested for using fake number plate in Hyderabad

Police officials said the use of tinted glass and black films obstructs visibility inside vehicles, raising serious security concerns and enabling unlawful activities. Such modifications also hamper effective surveillance and law enforcement.

Authorities warn of legal action

Motorists have been advised to remove unauthorised films immediately and ensure compliance with visibility norms. Authorities warned that strict legal action will be taken against violators and that similar enforcement drives will continue to ensure road safety and public security.