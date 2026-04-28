Driver arrested for using fake number plate in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A 41-year-old man was arrested for allegedly using a fake number plate on his two-wheeler to evade challans.

D Robert Samuel is a driver and resident of Anand Nagar Colony in Khairatabad.

According to police, the complainant, T Srikanth, a resident of Bourampet in Bachupally, Medchal-Malkajgiri district, approached the Hyderabad Traffic Police with a grievance that illegal traffic challans were being generated against his vehicle, causing him financial loss.

Srikanth is the registered owner of vehicle number TS08HS7658, a Hero Destini two-wheeler.

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During verification, police found that Robert Samuel had allegedly affixed the fake registration number TS08HS7658, originally belonging to Srikanth’s vehicle, on another Hero Destini scooter with the intention of misleading government authorities and enforcement agencies to avoid paying traffic challans.

Based on the findings, Khairatabad police registered a criminal case under Section 318(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 192 of the Motor Vehicles Act.

Police said the accused was issued a notice under Section 35(3) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), corresponding to Section 41 CrPC, and further investigation is underway.