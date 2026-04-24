Hyderabad man held for using fake number plate to dodge fines, finance agents

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Traffic Police on Friday, April 24, arrested a 43-year-old man for affixing a fake registration number plate on his two-wheeler to evade traffic fines and dodge finance recovery agents, officials said.

The accused, Mohammed Moinuddin, a resident of Brindavan Colony in Tolichowki, was apprehended by the Tolichowki Police following inputs from the city traffic police during routine enforcement operations.

According to the police, Moinuddin had purchased a Honda Activa scooter from one Shaik Riyaz of Owaisi Hills, Hyderabad. However, he replaced its number plate with a fake one belonging to another Honda Activa registered in the name of Md Layeeq of Rein Bazar, Yakuthpura.

By using the fake plate, Moinuddin committed multiple traffic violations, causing challans to be wrongly generated against the legitimate owner of the number plate, the police said.

A first information report (FIR) has been registered at Tolichowki Police Station under sections 318(2) (cheating) and 319(2) (cheating by personation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 192 of the Motor Vehicles Act.

Further investigation is underway, the police said.

Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) D Joel Davis cautioned the public that the use of fake, identical or tampered number plates is a serious and punishable offence, and that such cases would be dealt with strictly. He said the Hyderabad Traffic Police deploy advanced surveillance tools, including closed circuit television (CCTV) cameras and Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras, to detect and track such violations.