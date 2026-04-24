Cyberabad police book 383 cases, collect Rs 80,600 fine in number plate crackdown

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad Police intensified enforcement against vehicles with missing or defective number plates, booking 383 cases during a special drive across the Traffic-2 limits on April 23.

Acting on directions from senior officials, traffic police teams conducted simultaneous checks at key junctions and busy stretches under multiple police stations, including Patancheru, RC Puram, Miyapur, KPHB, Kukatpally, Balanagar, Jeedimetla and Medchal.

Major enforcement points included JNTU Junction, Miyapur X Roads, BHEL Road, areas under Balanagar Metro station, IDL Lake Road, Jagadgirigutta Road and Medchal Ambedkar statue junction, where several violations were detected.

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Focus on identification, crime prevention

Officials said the drive specifically targeted vehicles operating without number plates, with tampered registrations, or using non-standard formats in violation of Motor Vehicle Rules.

A total fine of Rs 80,600 was collected during the operation.

Police emphasised that proper number plates are critical not just for traffic regulation but also for tracking vehicles involved in offences, accidents, and criminal activities.

The department warned that such special drives will continue across Cyberabad, urging motorists to ensure compliance with prescribed norms or face strict action.