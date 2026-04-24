From toilets to parks: Hyderabad citizens asked to review civic spaces

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation has rolled out a QR code-based citizen feedback program as part of its Praja Palana-Pragati Pranalika (99 Days Action Plan), designed to enhance the delivery of municipal services across the city.

Under the program, citizens can provide feedback on vital municipal infrastructure like public toilets, community halls, sports facilities, play areas, and senior citizen day care centres. QR codes have been set up at various locations, facilitating prompt submissions of citizens’ inputs.

According to the officials, the gathered feedback will be sent to the relevant departments, which will then take timely action regarding civic complaints.

This step falls within a broader effort to promote governance grounded in technological advancements and active civic participation.

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Citizen Feedback for Improved Citizen Services 📋



As part of Praja Palana – Pragati Pranalika (99 Days Action Plan), GHMC is enhancing citizen-centric service delivery by actively collecting feedback on key public utilities.



Feedback is being gathered for:

🚻 Public Toilets

🏢… pic.twitter.com/IDhRVPsXZp — GHMC (@GHMCOnline) April 24, 2026

Part of wider 99-day governance push

The Praja Palana-Pragati Pranalika programme, launched by the Telangana government, is a 99-day statewide initiative focused on improving accessibility to government services, addressing public grievances, and strengthening welfare delivery.

The programme, running from March to June 2026, emphasises digital reforms, grassroots engagement, and real-time monitoring of service delivery. It includes initiatives such as online access to services, grievance redressal systems, and increased field-level accountability of officials.

Earlier phases of Praja Palana involved direct interaction with citizens through gram and ward-level meetings, helping the government identify issues and implement welfare schemes more effectively.

Civic officials said the latest feedback system aligns with the programme’s goal of making governance more responsive and citizen-driven, particularly in urban areas like Hyderabad.

Residents have been encouraged to actively participate in the initiative, with authorities stressing that regular feedback will play a key role in improving civic infrastructure and ensuring better maintenance of public spaces.