Hyderabad: Twin fire accidents at Fateh Darwaza and Gagan Pahad

Hyderabad: A fire broke out in an auto trolley overloaded with coir at Fateh Darwaza road on Friday afternoon, April 24, causing panic among commuters and disrupting traffic on the busy stretch.

The vehicle was heading to a sofa-making unit with the load of coir when suddenly fire started. The driver and his assistant jumped out of the vehicle on noticing the flames, escaping unhurt.

Local people rushed to the spot, poured water, and brought the fire under control before it could spread further. A fire tender from Chandulal Baradari fire station reached the spot, but the fire was already controlled by then.

Traffic movement on the road was affected for some time due to the incident.

Fire accident in Gagan Pahad

In another incident, a fire broke out at a company in Gagan Pahad. No casualties were reported. According to officials of the fire department, paint barrels at the company engaged in making roof centring sheets caught fire. A fire tender from the local fire station reached the spot and doused the fire.

Officials suspect that the fire broke out due to a short circuit.