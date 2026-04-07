Hyderabad: Fire engulfs two-storey textile shop in Rajendranagar

Hyderabad: A fire broke out at a clothing store in Bandlaguda, Rajendranagar in Hyderabad on Tuesday, April 7, engulfing the premises in flames and sending thick plumes of smoke into the air.

Locals alerted emergency services by calling 100, following which fire personnel rushed to the scene and began efforts to control the blaze.

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The fire erupted suddenly, prompting concern among residents in the area. Firefighting teams responded promptly and are currently engaged in extinguishing the flames.

The affected shop, identified as Siddhi Vinayaka Textiles, is a two-storey establishment that has been gutted in the incident.

The fire has resulted in significant property damage.

Short circuit suspected

Preliminary information indicates that the blaze may have been caused by a short circuit, possibly linked to rising temperatures.

Further details are awaited.