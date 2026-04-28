Hyderabad: 780 booked for driving without licence in Malkajgiri

Hyderabad: In a focused enforcement effort to curb traffic violations, the Malkajgiri Traffic Police conducted a special drive against motorists driving without a valid driving licence across Traffic Zone–I on Monday, April 27.

The drive, carried out under the direction of DCP Traffic–I K Rahul Reddy, IPS, was closely monitored by the ACPs of Trimulgherry and Malkajgiri divisions. Traffic personnel were strategically deployed at key junctions and high-traffic corridors to identify violators, a press release said.

Rs 3.35 L worth fines imposed

During the operation, police booked a total of 780 cases and imposed fines amounting to Rs. 3,35,000. Of these, 2 cases involving minors driving vehicles were charge-sheeted, indicating stricter legal action against serious violations.

Malkajgiri Traffic Division recorded 332 cases with fines totalling Rs. 1,52,000, while Trimulgherry Traffic Division registered 448 cases and collected Rs. 1,83,000 in penalties.

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Officials emphasised that driving without a valid licence is a serious offence under the Motor Vehicles Act, as it reflects inadequate training and poses significant risks to public safety.

Police issue warning

The police issued a stern warning to motorists to always carry valid driving documents. Vehicle owners were also cautioned against allowing minors to operate vehicles, noting that guardians will face legal consequences for such violations. Authorities added that repeat offenders will be prosecuted and presented before the court.

The department affirmed that similar enforcement drives will continue regularly to ensure compliance with traffic laws and to promote safer roads in the region.