Hyderabad: A day after medic assault, Gandhi Hospital issues statement

Hyderabad: A day after a junior doctor on duty was assaulted by a patient at the casualty of the Gandhi Hospital, Secunderabad, the hospital authorities released a statement on Thursday, September 12, regarding the actions taken by the hospital administration.

The statement says that the Chilkalguda police station was immediately called upon by the hospital administration and the attacker was arrested by the police. The attacker was a patient who was brought with symptoms of seizures and alcohol withdrawal.

A first information report was filed against the attacker based on the complaint of the victim, who was given counselling and due care.

Following the incident, the hospital administration has increased its security measures to ensure any such incident does not repeat at the hospital premises. The hospital administration says that they had a meeting with the junior doctors association and took inputs from the members in order to enhance the safety of the hospital, especially for the female healthcare workers.

A meeting conducted between top level administration has decided to increase the number of security personnel to 8 per shift near the casualty, along with the SPF personnel on duty, to minimalize the safety risks in the casualty.