Female doctor assaulted at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad, CCTV footage surfaces

Hyderabad: A female doctor, an intern at Gandhi Hospital’s casualty wing was assaulted by an intoxicated patient on Wednesday, September 11.

According to reports, the junior doctor was assaulted by a man in his late 40s while attending to another patient in the casualty ward. The accused, who was in a confused mental state, grabbed the doctor and assaulted her, tearing her apron in the struggle.

In the CCTV footage of the incident at the Gandhi Hospital that surfaced online, staff and patients are seen rushing to her rescue, freeing the doctor from the man’s grip and thrashing him.

After the incident, the patient attempted to flee and was eventually apprehended by special protection force (SPF) personnel at the main gate. The patient was then handed over to the police at the on-site outpost, and the Chilkalguda police were notified.

Gandhi Junior Doctors Association (JUDA) strongly condemns this assault and calls for swift and decisive action to ensure the safety and security of all medical staff and interns. The association demands a thorough investigation into the incident and measures to prevent such occurrences in the future.

The brutal rape and murder of a junior doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata on August 9 has ignited nationwide protests, including a significant outcry from doctors across Hyderabad.

In response to the incident last month, doctors in Hyderabad staged a boycott of their duties, chanting “No Safety, No Duty” and demanding justice. The anger extends beyond this single case; it reflects a broader concern that such violence could affect any woman, regardless of her profession or social status.