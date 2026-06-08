Hyderabad: Actor Supreeth Reddy booked for assaulting cab driver

The Uber driver alleged the actor abused and assaulted him after accusing him of blocking the way in Nagaram, police said.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 8th June 2026 10:36 am IST|   Updated: 8th June 2026 10:39 am IST
A man with curly black hair and a beard, wearing a denim shirt, sitting in a red auditorium seat at an ev.
Actor Supreeth Reddy.

Hyderabad: Police have registered a case against actor Supreeth Reddy following allegations that he assaulted an Uber cab driver in Nagaram under the Keesara police station limits in Medchal-Malkajgiri district.

According to the complaint, the incident occurred when the cab driver, identified as Srihari, had completed a trip and was waiting on the roadside for another booking in the Nagaram area. Srihari alleged that Supreeth Reddy, who was travelling in a Toyota Fortuner, became angry, claiming that the cab was obstructing his vehicle.

The driver alleged that the actor got out of his car, verbally abused him and physically assaulted him during the altercation.

Subhan Bakery

Case registered

Following the incident, Srihari dialled the police emergency helpline and reported the matter. Based on his complaint, Keesara police registered a case and launched an investigation.

The victim has demanded strict action against the actor. Police said further investigation is underway to ascertain the circumstances leading to the incident.

Supreeth Reddy is a Telugu film actor best known for portraying villain and supporting roles in several commercial films. He gained widespread recognition for his performance in the 2005 blockbuster Chatrapathi.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 8th June 2026 10:36 am IST|   Updated: 8th June 2026 10:39 am IST

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