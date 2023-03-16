Hyderabad: AFA Dundigal hosts graduation ceremony of 144th ATSS

Hyderabad: Air Traffic Control Officers Training Establishment (ATCOTE), Air Force Academy Dundigal, Hyderabad on Thursday hosted the graduation ceremony of the 144th Air Traffic Surveillance Services (ATSS) Course.

A total of 17 officers comprising 11 officers from IAF, three from Indian Navy, one from Indian Coast Guard, one from HAL and one officer from Nigerian Air Force were part of the 144th course. The course equips the controllers to maintain orderly flow of air traffic.

The ATSS is a three-month long course for training qualified Air Traffic Controllers in the usage of radar. Air Force Academy Commandant Air Marshal B Chandra Sekhar was the reviewing officer of the celebrations.

ATCOTE, a premier training establishment of the Indian Air Force (IAF), is equipped with state-of-the-art simulators to facilitate training of officers of the Indian Army, Indian Navy, Indian Air Force, Indian Coast Guard, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited and officers from Friendly Foreign Countries in the field of Air Traffic Services (ATS).