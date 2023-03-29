Hyderabad: Ahead of Rama Navami Shobha Yatra, mosque, dargah covered with cloth

Hyderabad: Hyderabad is all set for Sri Rama Navami Shobha Yatra which is scheduled to be taken out on March 30. Ahead of the procession, the Siddiamber Bazar mosque and a dargah have been covered with cloth.

A dargah covered with cloth

The procession will begin from Seetarambagh temple at 9 am on March 30 and will culminate around 7 pm on the same night at Hanuman Vyamshala grounds, Koti. The procession will go through Bhoiguda Kaman, Mangalhat police station road, Jali Hanuman, Dhoolpet Puranapul Road, Gandhi Statue, Jumerath Bazaar, Begum Bazaar Chatri, Siddiamber Bazaar, Shankar Sher Hotel, Gowliguda Chaman, Putlibowli crossroads, Koti and Sultan Bazaar before finally reaching its destination at Hanuman Vyamshala.

Traffic restrictions in view of Rama Navami Shobha Yatra in Hyderabad

In view of the Sri Rama Navami Yatra in Hyderabad, the city traffic police have announced traffic restrictions. The traffic on the procession route will be diverted when it goes through the designated route.

The traffic police have advised commuters to take alternate routes to reach their desired destinations.

The diversion points under Goshamahal Traffic Police Station are Mallepalli Junction, Boiguda Kaman, Aghapura Junction, Gode-ki-Khabar, Puranapool X Road, MJ Bridge, Labour Adda, Alaska T Junction, SA Bazar U Turn and MJ Market whereas, the diversion points under Sulthanbazar Traffic Police Station are Afzalgunj T Juntion, Rangmahal Junction, Putlibowli X Road, Andhra Bank X Road, DM & HS X Road, Sultan Bazar X Road, Chaderghar X Road, Kachiguda Inox, GPO Abids, Yousufian & Company and Boggulakunta X Road.

Raja Singh to lead Rama Navami procession

Controversial MLA T Raja Singh of Goshamahal who is currently suspended from BJP is set to lead the Ram Navami Shobha Yatra in Hyderabad on March 30.

On his Twitter, he shared his video inviting all ‘Ram-bhakt’ to join the procession.

Last year, he made provocative statements during the procession, and the Shahinayathgunj police station registered a case against the MLA.

In his speech, Singh spoke against the alleged boycott of Hindu vendors in the Old city on the occasion of Ramzan. He said, “If Hindus were to target the traitors (Muslims) similarly, they would run out of business and would not even be in a position to beg as even alms are given to the poor by Hindus.”

He further remarked, “If Hindus awaken, all Muslims will be vanquished.”

In August last year, the police issued a notice to the MLA in the hate speech case.