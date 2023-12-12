Hyderabad: AIMIM MLAs take part in Revanth-led review meeting

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday, December 12 held a review meeting with ministers, AIMIM MLAs, and officials at the state secretariat to discuss issues faced by citizens in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits.

A snippet of the meeting came out in which Revanth, chief secretary Santhi Kumari along with AIMIM MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi can be seen in a meeting.

IT minister D Sridhar Babu and health minister Damodar Raja Narasimha along with officials of several departments took part in the meeting as well.