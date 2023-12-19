Hyderabad: AIMIM party worker murdered at I S Sadan

The man Tariq Ali Quadri, 36, who was involved in the murder case of Maruthi Nayeem, a property offender, in May 2012, resided at I S Sadan locality.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 19th December 2023 12:53 pm IST
Hyderabad: An AIMIM party worker was attacked and murdered by some persons at I S Sadan police station limits in Old City on Monday night.

On Monday night, about seven persons attacked Tariq with daggers and sickles near the Vikas High School. The attackers surrounded the victim and repeatedly hit him with weapons leading to severe injuries subsequently leading to his death due to excessive bleeding.

The police reached the spot and shifted the body to the OGH mortuary for postmortem examination.
A case has been registered by the police. Five special teams have been formed to nab the suspects.

