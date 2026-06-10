Hyderabad Airport defends drop off charges, cites high security zone

Hyderabad: A day after the Telangana Gig and Platform Workers’ Union (TGPWU) called out Hyderabad Airport’s eight-minute free drop-off policy, the airport has responded, saying the charges were “nominal” and that the decision was taken with security in mind.

“The terminal forecourt is a high-security zone, and like most major airports across the country, we follow a policy to streamline vehicle movement and prevent congestion,” Hyderabad Airport authorities said in a statement.

“This helps minimise delays and ensure timely access for passengers, especially during peak hours. The system is automated to ensure transparency and ease for all users,” it added.

As per the policy, vehicles, especially Ola, Uber and Rapido cab drivers, will be charged an extra Rs 250 to Rs 500 if they exceed eight minutes at the drop-off.

When asked if the eight-minute free drop could increase the risk of accidents, as drivers would avoid getting penalised, an airport official said, “There has been no accident in so many years.”

The TGPWU has strongly condemned the overstay charges, calling them an anti-driver policy. “Drivers are already grappling with rising petrol, diesel and CNG prices, prolonged waiting hours and low earnings from airport trips. This new policy fails to account for the daily challenges faced by app-based cab drivers, including heavy traffic congestion on airport ramps, delays in luggage handling, elderly passengers requiring additional assistance, network and payment issues, and long waiting times,” said a release.

“Airports cannot function by exploiting drivers and passengers through unreasonable penalties,” the union said, warning of protests if their grievances are not addressed.