Hyderabad airport launches 24/7 premium taxi service

Hyderabad: GMR Hyderabad International Airport Ltd (GHIAL) on Wednesday, July 22, announced a new premium airport taxi service for passengers, offering round-the-clock last-mile connectivity from the airport.

The service, running 24/7 through the year including peak hours and holidays, will use a dedicated fleet of over 200 sedans and SUVs exclusively deployed for airport operations, according to a statement from GHIAL.

Passengers at the Hyderabad airport can access the service through designated counters at the arrivals area, staffed by trained personnel and certified drivers. Bookings can also be made via a mobile app or booking kiosk, after which passengers can board their allotted taxi from a designated pick-up bay in the arrivals area.

GHIAL said all vehicles will adhere to airport hygiene and cleanliness standards, and that vehicles stationed at designated airport ramps will be under continuous monitoring for safety and service discipline. The service currently covers in-city travel only.

Kadhir Kadhiravan, CEO of GMR Hyderabad International Airport Ltd, said enhancing passenger experience remains central to the airport’s operations. He said the new taxi service is aimed at strengthening seamless connectivity to and from the airport, with an emphasis on safety, reliability and comfort, and described it as part of the airport’s efforts to set new benchmarks in service standards.

GHIAL said the initiative adds to its broader portfolio of passenger-centric services as it positions itself as a hub for integrated urban mobility solutions.