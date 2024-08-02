Hyderabad airport launches support program for hidden disabilities

This initiative is part of GHIAL’s ongoing commitment to making air travel more inclusive and accessible for all passengers.

Photo of Zahed Farooqui Zahed Farooqui Follow on Twitter |   Published: 2nd August 2024 11:02 am IST
Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Hyderabad (screengrab)

Hyderabad: The GMR Hyderabad International Airport Ltd. (GHIAL) has introduced the Hidden Disabilities Sunflower Program to improve the travel experience for passengers with hidden disabilities, such as low vision, autism, dementia, intellectual disability, and hearing loss.

The initiative allows these passengers to discreetly communicate their needs and request assistance by wearing a sunflower lanyard. This helps airport staff identify individuals who may require additional support without the need for them to explain their condition publicly.

For more information about the program, passengers can visit the airport’s website or contact the Information Desk on the day of travel. Staff at the desk will assist with the digital form and provide the necessary support to ensure a smooth and comfortable journey.

This initiative is part of GHIAL’s ongoing commitment to making air travel more inclusive and accessible for all passengers, an official said.

