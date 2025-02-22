Hyderabad Airport metro announces Nagole to RGIA route for Phase 2 expansion

Hyderabad: As part of its second phase expansion, the proposed route for Nagole to Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) metro was announced by the Hyderabad Metro Rail Ltd, on Saturday, February 22.

The proposed ‘Corridor IV’ of the Hyderabad Metro rail would stretch 36.8 kilometres, and encompass 24 stations between the starting and ending points.

Hyderabad Airport metro route via proposed stations

The route and stops for the Hyderabad Airport metro will start from Nagole station and run through main stations including Karmanghat, Chandrayangutta, Aramghar, and Shamshabad before reaching the Hyderabad Airport.

Nagole (Airport station) – Nagole X Road – Alkapuri Junction – Kamineni Hospital – LB Nagar (Airport station) – Bairamalguda – Maitri Nagar – Karmanghat – Champapet Road – Owaisi Hospital – DRDO Kanchanbagh – Balapur Road – Chandrayangutta – Bandlaguda Road – Mailardevpally – Katedan – Aramghar – New High Court – Gaganpahad – Satamrai – Siddanthi – Shamshabad – Cargo – RGIA (Hyderabad airport)

The Hyderabad Metro Rail Ltd. further stated that the proposed numbers, locations and stop names are tentative and may undergo changes.

Rs 317.65 crore to be spent per km for Phase 2 expansion

The Telangana government sanctioned the Hyderabad Metro Rail project’s Phase 2 expansion for a total budget of Rs 24,269 crore, at Rs 317.65 crore spent per kilometre.

The five new metro corridors include Nagole – Shamshabad RGIA Airport (36.8 km), Raidurg – Kokapet (11.6 km), MGBS – Chandrayangutta old city corridor (7.5 km), Miyapur – Patancheru (13.4 km), LB Nagar – Hayat Nagar (7.1 km).

The second phase of the expansion of the Hyderabad metro project is expected to be completed within four years.

In addition to these five corridors of 76.4 km, there will be an additional corridor between Shamshabad RGIA Airport and Skill University in Fourth City, spanning 40 km, for which corridor alignment and cost estimation are being worked out currently, with the field surveys being in progress.