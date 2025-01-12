Hyderabad Metro Phase II: LB Nagar to Hayat Nagar route map announced

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL) on Sunday, January 12 announced the route map for the second phase of the city’s metro expansion, connecting LB Nagar to Hayat Nagar.

The new route will constructed along the length of 7.1 kilometers and will include six metro stations. The new route to Hayath Nagar is an extension of the existing Hyderabad Metro network, which already includes the Miyapur-Patancheru line (13.4 km) and Corridor I, running from Miyapur to LB Nagar (29 km). With the addition of the Hayath Nagar route, the total connected distance will stretch across about 50 km, covering the entire length from Patancheru in the northwest of the city to Hayath Nagar in the southeast.

The expansion aims to ease traffic congestion and provide better connectivity.

Telangana CM seeks centre’s help for phase 2 of Hyderabad metro rail project

Telangana chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Sunday, January 12 said that he has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to sanction the Regional Ring Road (RRR) and the ‘regional ring rail’ to develop Hyderabad into a global city and support various development projects in the state, including the second phase of the Hyderabad metro rail.

He said 60 percent of Telangana’s income comes from Hyderabad, adding he has sought the Union government to allot a dry port in the state and to extend help to complete the Kazipet Railway Coach Factory at the earliest.

Telangana is not competing with Amaravati (the capital of Andhra Pradesh) but with the world, he said.

“Cutting across party lines, my appeal to Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar and BRS leader Vinod Kumar (who were among those present at the event) to cooperate for the development of Telangana. We should work together for Telangana. I have no differences with anyone. We will meet everyone for Telangana’s development and seek everybody’s cooperation,” Reddy said.

He hoped that the Union Cabinet would approve (the second phase of) the Hyderabad Metro Rail project in the next meeting.

Rs 317.65 cr per km sancitoned for Phase II project

The Hyderabad Metro Rail project’s phase II expansion has been sanctioned by the Telangana government for a total budget of Rs 24,269 crores.

The five new metro corridors include Nagole – Shamshabad RGIA Airport (36.8 km), Raidurg – Kokapet (11.6 km), MGBS – Chandrayangutta old city corridor (7.5 km), Miyapur – Patancheru (13.4 km), LB Nagar – Hayat Nagar (7.1 km).

In addition to these five corridors of 76.4 km, there will be an additional corridor between Shamshabad RGIA Airport and Skill University in Fourth City, spanning 40 km, for which corridor alignment and cost estimation are being worked out currently, with the field surveys being in progress.

The estimated cost of Rs 24,269 will be split between the Government of Telangana’s share of Rs 7,313 crores (30 percent), the Union Government of India’s share of Rs 4,230 crores (18 percent), the collective debt of Rs 11,693 crore (48 percent) from Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), Asian Development Bank (ADB), National Development Bank (NDB) drawn on the security provided by the country’s sovereign guarantee, and a public-private-partnership component raising Rs 1,033 crores (4 percent).

The second phase expansion of the Hyderabad metro project is expected to be completed within four years.