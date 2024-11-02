Rs 317.65 cr per km sancitoned for Hyderabad Metro Phase II

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Metro Rail project’s phase II expansion has been sanctioned by the Telangana government for a total budget of Rs 24,269 crores, on Friday, November 2.

The second phase of the metro project will span 76.4 kilometres, encompassing five metro corridors and an additional corridor to the proposed Fourth City.

The five new metro corridors include Nagole – Shamshabad RGIA Airport (36.8 km), Raidurg – Kokapet (11.6 km), MGBS – Chandrayangutta old city corridor (7.5 km), Miyapur – Patancheru (13.4 km), LB Nagar – Hayat Nagar (7.1 km). In addition to these five corridors of 76.4 km, there will be an additional corridor between Shamshabad RGIA Airport and Skill University in Fourth City, spanning 40 km, for which corridor alignment and cost estimation are being worked out currently, with the field surveys being in progress.

The Hyderabad metro rail expansion will be executed as a 50:50 joint venture between the Union government and the Telangana government, said a statement released by the state government.

The estimated cost of Rs 24,269 will be split between the Government of Telangana’s share of Rs 7,313 crores (30 percent), the Union Government of India’s share of Rs 4,230 crores (18 percent), the collective debt of Rs 11,693 crore (48 percent) from Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), Asian Development Bank (ADB), National Development Bank (NDB) drawn on the security provided by the country’s sovereign guarantee, and a public-private-partnership component raising Rs 1,033 crores (4 percent).

The second phase expansion of the Hyderabad metro project is expected to be completed within four years.