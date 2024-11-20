Hyderabad airport reaches record 2.4 million passengers in Oct

Hyderabad: Passenger traffic at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) in October exceeded 2.4 million, reflecting a 21.7% year-over-year (YoY) increase.

GMR Airports Limited (GAR) reported a robust 22.7% YoY growth in domestic passenger traffic and a 16.3% YoY rise in international traffic.

Notably, RGIA recorded its highest single-day passenger volume of approximately 87,000 on October 14, along with a record of 583 aircraft movements on October 20.

In terms of operational performance, Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) recorded 17,553 aircraft movements, marking a 19% increase compared to October of the previous year.

Furthermore, the airport welcomed 16 million passengers between April 1 and November 18.

Since October 2023, GMR Airports Limited has consistently maintained passenger traffic above the 2 million mark each month, demonstrating its strong performance in the aviation sector.