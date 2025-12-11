December is here! Hyderabad has stepped into the Christmas season with glowing lights, colourful displays, and a joyful spirit filling every corner. The nights look prettier, the air feels warmer, and the city has transformed into a magical winter scene.

Streets shimmer with fairy lights, malls shine with tall Christmas trees, and the excitement of the holidays can be felt everywhere. Here is Siasat.com’s guide to where you can experience the city’s best Christmas decor and festive vibe.

Best Christmas decorations in Hyderabad 2025

Cafe Culture Turns Christmassy

Many popular cafes have dressed up for Christmas with pretty ornaments, twinkling lights, and cosy winter corners. Roast CCX glows with warm wreaths and fairy lights, Roastery Coffee House looks like a winter postcard, Zuci has added delightful festive touches and themed treats.

Cafes across Jubilee Hills, Banjara Hills, Gachibowli, and Kokapet have embraced the season, making cafe hopping a lovely way to enjoy the city’s Christmas charm.

Novotel’s Winter Village Brings European Magic

Novotel Hyderabad Convention Centre has once again created its popular Winter Village, a favourite among families and children. With snow-inspired pathways, glowing reindeer, festive stalls, and twinkling installations like Eiffel tower, it offers the charm of a European Christmas market right here in the city. The setup is immersive, vibrant, and perfect for evening strolls, photos, and festive outings.

Westin Mindspace Lights Up the Season

Westin Mindspace is shining brighter after hosting its festive Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony, which captured the joy of the season in the loveliest way. School children filled the lobby with cheerful carols, balloons fell from above, and a life-size gingerbread house drew excited visitors. Guests enjoyed comforting hot chocolate as they gathered around the newly unveiled eco-friendly “tree” installation.

The lobby has now fully transformed for Christmas, glowing with warmth, elegance, and a touch of whimsy. It’s a wonderful stop for anyone wanting to soak in the festive spirit.

Sarath City Capital Mall Goes Big and Bright

Sarath City Capital Mall continues to be a favourite festive spot. This year, it features giant ornaments, glowing archways, and colourful Christmas tunnels that make for beautiful photos and lively family visits.

Tech District Shines with Holiday Cheer

Sattva Knowledge City and Nexity have brightened the tech corridor with outdoor Christmas trees, shining stars, and modern installations. Night drives through Hitech City feel extra magical with these glowing displays.

More Malls to Watch This Season

Inorbit Mall, GVK One, City Center Mall, Nexus Mall in Kukatpally, and Lulu Mall are all rolling out beautiful Christmas decor ranging from giant trees to festive photo spots adding even more sparkle to Hyderabad’s celebrations.

With festive cafes, glowing malls, decorated districts, and cheerful displays, Hyderabad is fully ready for Christmas looking beautiful, bright, and full of seasonal joy.